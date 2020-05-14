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Two Hours of AI Optimism - Grounded in Reality
My opening talk at Abundance 360, with Paige Bailey from Google. We covered the whole landscape of AI, how incredible it is, impacts on society, and…
Apr 4
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Ramez Naam
9
Common AI Narratives are Wrong (Video and Part 1)
In a recent talk I argue that many of the popular narratives on AI are wrong. Here's video and some of the key points.
Apr 2
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Ramez Naam
18
4
May 2020
Solar’s Future is Insanely Cheap (2020)
This is part 1 of a series where I’ll look at the future costs of clean energy and mobility technologies.
May 14, 2020
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Ramez Naam
1
April 2019
The Third Phase of Clean Energy Will Be the Most Disruptive Yet
Building new solar, wind, and storage is about to be cheaper than operating existing coal and gas power plants.
Apr 2, 2019
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Ramez Naam
2
September 2018
Clean Technology is Disrupting Fossil Fuels Faster Than Ever
The best news in the global fight against climate change is the pace at which clean technology is advancing.
Sep 19, 2018
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Ramez Naam
1
Yes, Blockchain Can Help Us Solve Climate Change – Why I Joined Nori
Over the last two years, as both an angel investor and a public speaker on energy and climate, I’ve looked at least a few dozen startups and proposals…
Sep 10, 2018
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Ramez Naam
1
January 2018
Solar doesn’t need a “breakthrough”. It’s a breakthrough on it’s own.
Yesterday, Tyler Cowan, who I’m a major fan of, wrote a piece for Bloomberg View arguing that solar needs more R&D for a true green energy breakthrough.
Jan 5, 2018
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Ramez Naam
1
November 2017
Clean Energy Disruption – Video from South Africa
I spoke at the SingularityU South Africa Summit earlier this year, about the way that solar, wind, storage, and electric vehicles are disrupting the $6…
Nov 13, 2017
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Ramez Naam
1
August 2017
Don’t Let the Terrorists Win – White Supremacy Edition
“Don’t let the terrorists win.”
Aug 15, 2017
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Ramez Naam
1
June 2017
Why Trump Won’t be Impeached Any Time Soon
I see any impeachment of Trump before 2019 as extremely unlikely.
Jun 16, 2017
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Ramez Naam
2
March 2017
Healthcare Improvements Republicans Could Make
Here are some things the GOP could productively do on healthcare, that have little or nothing to do with repealing the ACA:
Mar 25, 2017
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Ramez Naam
1
Our Future Cyborg Brains: My Keynote at XTech 2017
I had a fantastic time keynoting the XTech Experiential Technology conference last week.
Mar 23, 2017
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Ramez Naam
1
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