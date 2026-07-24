Ramez Naam

Ramez Naam

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Rod Deyo's avatar
Rod Deyo
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I doubt either of your scenarios will quite work out as described. Plurality of models is defintely more likely, but there is no reason to expect anything particulary good about it since every country and organization that can will want to develop, optimize, and use it's own models. More models may help advance the state-of-the-art, but it opens up more possibilities of disaster too. Diversity isn't automatically good and may open the door to misuse. (think a world with a wonderful diversity of nuclear, biological, and chemical weapons).

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