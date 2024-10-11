About Ramez

I focus my time on climate and energy, as a frequent public speaker on the inevitability and increasing price advantage of clean energy; and as an investor in and advisor to clean energy, mobility, and climate-related startups around the world. I’m launching a new venture capital firm focused primarily on climate and clean energy. Get in touch if you’re interested.

I was born in Cairo, Egypt, and came to the US at the age of 3.

I was educated as a computer scientist. I first worked at Microsoft, working early versions of Microsoft Outlook, Internet Explorer, and the Bing search engine. I also founded and ran Apex NanoTechnologies, the world’s first company devoted entirely to software tools to accelerate molecular design.

I’m the award-winning author of five books. Nexus, Crux, and Apex(near future science fiction), The Infinite Resource: The Power of Ideas on a Finite Planet (my non-fiction book on how to innovate to solve climate change, food, water, and other resource and environmental challenges), and More Than Human: Embracing the Promise of Biological Enhancement (my first book, a non-fiction summary of the potential of upgrading human capabilities).

In my personal life, I’ve climbed mountains, descended into icy crevasses, chased sharks through their native domain, backpacked through remote corners of China, and ridden my bicycle down hundreds of miles of the Vietnam coast. I live in Seattle.