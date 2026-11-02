Ramez Naam

Ramez Naam

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Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
3h

We have only two choices here: existential angst, pause, and/or tight control on one hand, vs treating this as any other tech, as Arvind Narayanan claims, and focus on well-undrstood common-sense approaches.

Using AI will help us find failures, which will result in fixes. AI will explore the problem space and find flaws in its architecture and in other AI. All this calls for a very dynamic competitive, ideally reasonably decentralized market.

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