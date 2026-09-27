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Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
14h

The bottleneck is always data, running the full process on realistic setups, evaluating, getting feedback, then doing another pass.

AI turned out to be a problem of mapping the world more than of sharpening the wits (which happens as a consequence).

This suggests that not only fast RSI is not plausible, but AI will stop getting smarter when we no longer have meaningful problems to throw at it.

So, AI will get smarter than us, and its own work will help improve it, but no explosion.

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Lukas Finnveden's avatar
Lukas Finnveden
Sep 29

Hi, thanks for the post.

I believe that this methodology would have given you a significantly lower value than 5-10x if you had run the same methodology a year earlier, and we should expect it to increase over time as AI models get stronger and automate more of the research loop. Do you agree with this?

One argument for this is that if you kept subtracting ECI points from the models, the humans' productivity wouldn't exponentially fall towards 0. It would stabilize at a fairly reasonable number without AI assistance, and at that point, the productivity gain per ECI point would be ~0%. Your estimates suggest that the AIs have now started feeding back into the RSI loop enough to make this number increase to 3% per ECI point and I would expect it to keep increasing as they automate more and more of the research process.

To assess how close we are to a self-sustaining RSI loop, we'd ideally like to be able to measure how this number is trending over time. It's plausible to me that this trend would look pretty fast though I'm not sure either way.

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