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Steven Vincent's avatar
Steven Vincent
Oct 19

Your split between speed and collective intelligence is the distinction most swarm forecasts skip. A million copies of today's model buy you a million places to search, but not a million different vantage points. The diversity study flattening out after eight agents says the same thing from another angle.

My hunch is that this is where the human side of the equation comes in. Humanity is already a collective superintelligence, and it didn't get there by running one mind in parallel. It got there through billions of situated people, each with their own problems, data, judgment and contact with the real world. Our real breakthroughs come out of that diversity.

So rather than a billion agents in a datacenter, I'd bet on billions of Human-Machine nodes: people equipped with personal AI on their own devices, networked with each other. I made the point in a recent piece on Microsoft's hybrid-intelligence push: "The objective is not one enormous chatbot spread across a million devices. It is a million people better equipped to participate."

That's a different curve from the ones in your charts, and a harder one to measure, but I think it's the one that matters most.

https://www.thesingularityproject.ai/p/microsoft-moves-beyond-the-model

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Oleg Alexandrov's avatar
Oleg Alexandrov
Oct 19Edited

AI is seriously limited by fresh real-world info, people making judgment calls, ability to make faithful-enough internal simulators. So this is like pushing the engine to the max while the car can't keep up.

Good problem to have. AI will take a decade or more to trickle in, in both depth (how smart it is) and breadth (how many areas it affects). Still faster than ever before.

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